Overview

Dr. Brian Dicks, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Dicks works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Balanoposthitis and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.