Dr. Brian Dickinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Dickinson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Brian Dickinson, M.D.351 Hospital Rd Ste 415, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 612-8632
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MVP Health Care
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brian Dickinson is a well experienced surgeon in his field. He is very compassionate towards his patients, very positive, genuine and honest. He is very detailed with his work, explains very clearly what is expected. He is easy going, great sense of humor, I have had the pleasure to use his services recently and I am very delighted I did. I will definitely return to Dr. Dickinson if needed in the future, Thank you for your great service.
About Dr. Brian Dickinson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811173115
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Brown Univ
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickinson speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickinson.
