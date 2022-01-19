Dr. Brian Dicarlo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicarlo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Dicarlo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Dicarlo, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Dr. Dicarlo works at
Locations
-
1
Ucla Health Cancer Care Specialists892 Aerovista Pl Ste 240, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 543-8252
-
2
SLO Oncology & Hematology Health Center715 Tank Farm Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 543-5577
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the end of my Whipple surgery to 3.5 years later, Dr DiCarlo has handled my chemo, it's side effects & a careful & frequent monitoring of my health status. He and all the staff at the UCLA oncology clinic are caring, friendly & helpful, meticulous in all they do & most important of all, reachable.
About Dr. Brian Dicarlo, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1982728796
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Cornell University
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- University of New York
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dicarlo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dicarlo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dicarlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dicarlo works at
Dr. Dicarlo has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Pancreatic Cancer and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dicarlo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicarlo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicarlo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicarlo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicarlo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.