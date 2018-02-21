Dr. Brian Deyoe, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deyoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Deyoe, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brian Deyoe, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Metroplex foot and ankle3201 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 106, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (214) 217-3668
Metroplex Foot & Ankle3600 Gaston Ave Ste 1056, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 827-8864
Metroplex Foot & Ankle LLP6330 Broadway Blvd Ste D2, Garland, TX 75043 Directions (972) 226-0774
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr. Deyoe. I would highly recommend him. He takes time to explain what is going on and doesn't rush thru appointment. Very gentle treatment.
About Dr. Brian Deyoe, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1780629709
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deyoe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deyoe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deyoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deyoe has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deyoe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Deyoe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deyoe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deyoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deyoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.