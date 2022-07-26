Dr. Brian Dessify, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dessify is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Dessify, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Dessify, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Locations
Nona Minimally Invasive Surgery12601 Narcoossee Rd Ste 209, Orlando, FL 32832 Directions (407) 768-2521Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Oviedo Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Cannot say enough good things about Dr. Dessify. He is so professional, calm and patient. I had to have emergency surgery for strangulated hernia and in the middle of the night. I feel so blessed that Dr. Dessify was there to perform the surgery. He was able to do it laparoscopically. I had minimal pain after the hernia repair and mesh placement surgery. I am 2 months post op and my recovery period went well. Dr. Dessify did a great job. If I ever need surgery again, I will definitely choose him. In addition to being highly skilled, he is so down to earth, easy to talk to, and answered all my questions, before and after surgery.
About Dr. Brian Dessify, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
