Dr. Derubertis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Derubertis, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Derubertis, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Derubertis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Derubertis?
Dr DeRubertis took care of a blocked innoment artery. I was in an out on a day.
About Dr. Brian Derubertis, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1558553313
Education & Certifications
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derubertis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derubertis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derubertis works at
Dr. Derubertis has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derubertis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Derubertis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derubertis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derubertis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derubertis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.