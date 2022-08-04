Dr. Brian Derby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Derby, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Derby, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Derby works at
Locations
Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center2255 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (205) 930-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Derby?
Dr. Derby is hands down one of the best plastic surgeons in Sarasota. He has a personable bedside manner and an impeccable attention to detail, which is delightful and unmatched. I had a septorhinoplasty, which turned out better than I could have imagined. The look and functionality of my nose exceeded my expectations. He is very transparent about the process and the expected results, and he made me feel comfortable and confident in his care. I could not be more pleased with the results. I absolutely recommend him, as he is not only an incredible plastic surgeon, but a great overall human being who gets to know you beyond your surgical procedure.
About Dr. Brian Derby, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1841499266
Education & Certifications
- Grotting and Cohn Plastic Surgery-Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- University of South Florida
- Stetson University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Derby has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Derby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.