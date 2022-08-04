See All Plastic Surgeons in Sarasota, FL
Overview

Dr. Brian Derby, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Derby works at Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center
    2255 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 930-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 04, 2022
    Dr. Derby is hands down one of the best plastic surgeons in Sarasota. He has a personable bedside manner and an impeccable attention to detail, which is delightful and unmatched. I had a septorhinoplasty, which turned out better than I could have imagined. The look and functionality of my nose exceeded my expectations. He is very transparent about the process and the expected results, and he made me feel comfortable and confident in his care. I could not be more pleased with the results. I absolutely recommend him, as he is not only an incredible plastic surgeon, but a great overall human being who gets to know you beyond your surgical procedure.
    Abby Quigley — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Derby, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    English
    1841499266
    Education & Certifications

    Grotting and Cohn Plastic Surgery-Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship
    Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
    University of South Florida
    Stetson University
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Derby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Derby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Derby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Derby works at Sarasota Plastic Surgery Center in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Derby’s profile.

    Dr. Derby has seen patients for Gynecomastia and Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Derby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

