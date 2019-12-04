Overview

Dr. Brian Delay, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.