Overview

Dr. Brian Deignan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Deignan works at Tampa Bay Adult Congenital Heart Center in Tampa, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.