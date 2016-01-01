Dr. Brian Deguzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deguzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Deguzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Deguzman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION.
Dr. Deguzman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Norton Thoracic Institute500 W Thomas Rd Ste 500, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-2996
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- One Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deguzman?
About Dr. Brian Deguzman, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1184638264
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deguzman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deguzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deguzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deguzman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Deguzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deguzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deguzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deguzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.