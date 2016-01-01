Overview

Dr. Brian Defade, DO is an Urology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Defade works at Tri-State Pediatrics in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.