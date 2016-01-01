Dr. Brian Defade, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Defade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Defade, DO
Dr. Brian Defade, DO is an Urology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Tristate Pediatrics1000 Ashland Dr Ste 102, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 833-6235
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1679764534
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Defade has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Defade accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Defade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Defade has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Defade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Defade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Defade.
