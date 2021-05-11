Overview

Dr. Brian Dees, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Valley City, ND. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Dees works at Essentia Health-Valley City Clinic in Valley City, ND. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.