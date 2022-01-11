Overview

Dr. Brian Decastro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Decastro works at Fauquier Ear Nose and Throat in Warrenton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.