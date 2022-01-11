Dr. Decastro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Decastro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Decastro, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.
Dr. Decastro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Warrenton Office550 Hospital Dr, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 316-5940
- 2 210 W SHIRLEY AVE, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 316-5670
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Decastro?
Exceptional bedside manner. He was patient, described all options in detail, took time to answer questions and discuss alternatives. I would recommend him without reservation.
About Dr. Brian Decastro, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1114999851
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decastro accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decastro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Decastro works at
Dr. Decastro has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Painful Urination (Dysuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decastro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Decastro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decastro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decastro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decastro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.