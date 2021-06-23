Overview

Dr. Brian Debroff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Debroff works at Eye Surgery Associates Optical LLC in Stratford, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT and New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.