Dr. Brian Debroff, MD
Dr. Brian Debroff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Eye Surgery Associates Optical LLC, 495 HAWLEY LN, Stratford, CT 06614, (203) 375-5819
Bridgeport Hospital, 267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610, (203) 384-3000
Eye Surgery Associates LLC, 46 Prince St Ste 404, New Haven, CT 06519, (203) 785-1755, Monday 1:00pm - 5:00pm, Tuesday 1:00pm - 5:00pm, Wednesday 1:00pm - 5:00pm, Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Ym Ophthalmology At 40 Temple, 40 Temple St Ste 3A, New Haven, CT 06510, (203) 785-2020
Hospital Affiliations
Bridgeport Hospital
- Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Humana
MultiPlan
Patient review: Dr Debroff has been my ophthalmologist for many years, except when I lived in London for 15 months. I realized then how much I valued his expertise and kindness, because I missed him! I always know he cares, because he is patient, listens, responds respectfully and has a sense of humor. I saw him during the height of Covid and was very apprehensive because I hadn't been vaccinated yet. He told me he was and he hoped I would be soon as well. When we needed a follow up, we did it on Zoom. I recommend him highly.
- Ophthalmology
34 years of experience
Languages: English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
