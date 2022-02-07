See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Brian Debeaubien, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Brian Debeaubien, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Debeaubien, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They completed their residency with Spectrum Health Blodgett Campus

Dr. Debeaubien works at Covenant Center for Advanced Orthopaedics in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Bursitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Labeed Nouri, MD
Dr. Labeed Nouri, MD
8 (48)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Surgery
    900 Cooper Ave Ste 3100, Saginaw, MI 48602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 583-7450
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison
  • Scheurer Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Bursitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Bursitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Debeaubien?

    Feb 07, 2022
    Doctor DeBeaubien saved my leg and my life by referring me to a doctor at Mt. Clemens. None of the doctors here in Saginaw could figure out what to do with the growth on my leg. My wife Bonnie had Dr. DeBeaubien replace her hip so we went to seehime and he had the quick refferal lined up and I had surgery withing a few days. Anyone who wants a GREAT orthipedic man Brian DeBeaubien is the BEST
    Steve Faubert — Feb 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Debeaubien, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Debeaubien, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Debeaubien to family and friends

    Dr. Debeaubien's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Debeaubien

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Debeaubien, MD.

    About Dr. Brian Debeaubien, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043241573
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Spectrum Health Blodgett Campus
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Debeaubien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debeaubien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Debeaubien has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Debeaubien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Debeaubien works at Covenant Center for Advanced Orthopaedics in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Dr. Debeaubien’s profile.

    Dr. Debeaubien has seen patients for Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Bursitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debeaubien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Debeaubien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debeaubien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debeaubien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debeaubien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Debeaubien, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.