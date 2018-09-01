Dr. Brian Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 783-8185
University Medical Center of El Paso4815 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 215-5300Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brian Davis took care of me Robert Mcdonald at University Medical Center El Paso Texas I had colon cancer I had issues when in Tacoma dr. Brian Davis and his team saved me I'm still here it's 2018 if you ever want a doctor and his team that will do the best they can he is the man in El Paso Texas at University Medical Center thank you Dr Brian Davis and your team
About Dr. Brian Davis, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1801043724
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.