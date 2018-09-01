See All General Surgeons in El Paso, TX
Dr. Brian Davis, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.

Dr. Davis works at TEXAS TECH MEDICAL CENTER in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul L. Foster School of Medicine
    4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 783-8185
  2. 2
    University Medical Center of El Paso
    4815 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 215-5300
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center of El Paso

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 01, 2018
    About Dr. Brian Davis, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801043724
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • General Surgery
