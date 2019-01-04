See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Sports Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Daniels, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Daniels works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Nemours Children's Hospital
    6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 5, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715
    Prohealth Care Associates
    2800 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 622-6040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Daniels?

    Jan 04, 2019
    First rate; very sad he is leaving ProHealthCare.
    Barb in Queens, — Jan 04, 2019
    About Dr. Brian Daniels, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780909606
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas
    Internship
    • Columbia St Marys Hospital Milwaukee
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Daniels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

