Dr. Brian Dalton, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Dalton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Olean General Hospital, Titusville Hospital, UPMC Chautauqua, Upmc Hamot and Upmc Northwest.
Locations
Tristate Neurological Surgeons P.c.120 E 2nd St Ste 401, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 459-1013
Hospital Affiliations
- Meadville Medical Center
- Olean General Hospital
- Titusville Hospital
- UPMC Chautauqua
- Upmc Hamot
- Upmc Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
First visited him 6 yrs ago for back issues . Dr Dalton told me when I was ready to call him . I did 6 yrs later .He got me scheduled in and now 2 weeks post-op . I can't say enough good about him and his staff . He did decompression surgery on my lower back and a fusion . It's going to take me a while to get used to feeling parts of my legs I haven't felt fully in years .... But I feel them ??
About Dr. Brian Dalton, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1235137852
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalton has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalton.
