Dr. Brian Daines, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Daines, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Herrin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia College of Phys & Surgeons and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center and Copper Queen Community Hospital.
Dr. Daines works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Illinois Orthopedic Centerllc510 Lincoln Dr, Herrin, IL 62948 Directions (618) 997-6800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Sierra Vista Medical Group5750 E Highway 90 Ste 200, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 263-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Canyon Vista Medical Center
- Copper Queen Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daines performed emergency surgery on my right knee in the middle of the night at the hospital. He explains what to expect, gives you confidence in the procedure at the same time doesn't mess around. Results have been great. Would highly recommend Dr.Daines.
About Dr. Brian Daines, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1962517656
Education & Certifications
- Colorado Joint Replacement
- University of Washington Hospitals
- University of Washington, Seattle
- Columbia College of Phys & Surgeons
- Brigham Young University
- Orthopedic Surgery
