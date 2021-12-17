Overview

Dr. Brian Daines, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Herrin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia College of Phys & Surgeons and is affiliated with Canyon Vista Medical Center and Copper Queen Community Hospital.



Dr. Daines works at The Orthopaedic Institute of Southern Illinois in Herrin, IL with other offices in Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.