Super Profile

Dr. Brian Dach, DO

General Surgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Dach, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.

Dr. Dach works at General Surgery-Faris Road in Greenville, SC with other offices in Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    General Surgery-Faris Road
    890 W Faris Rd Ste 310, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-8300
  2. 2
    General Surgery-Simpsonville
    727 SE Main St Ste 130, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-6560
  3. 3
    General Surgery-Patewood
    200 Patewood Dr Ste B260, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 454-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Appendicitis

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malformation Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Perforation Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head Soft Tissue Trauma Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Enlargement Chevron Icon
Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericolic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Postoperative Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Spleen Injuries Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Traumatic Shock Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 06, 2016
    Dr.dach is a great surgeon I had colon surgery. He was the best. Great bed side manner. Took his time never made me feel like he was in a hurry. Great personality would recommend him to anyone . Thanks dr Dach for all you did for me. Also have two hernias so I will be having an upcoming surgery with him. D. Boatwright.
    Debbie boatwright in Woodruff sc — Oct 06, 2016
    About Dr. Brian Dach, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003855578
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Greenville Hosp; Meml Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

