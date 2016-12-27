Overview

Dr. Brian Cusick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Cusick works at Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners in Mason, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.