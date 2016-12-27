Dr. Brian Cusick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Cusick, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Cusick, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Group Health Associates ENT
Locations
Group Health Associates ENT6010 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 246-7010
Group Health Associates ENT379 Dixmyth Ave Fl 8, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 246-7010
Bethesda Kenwood Diagnostics8240 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-7000
Group Health Associates ENT8245 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is awesome!! He's caring and loving!!
About Dr. Brian Cusick, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis
- Naval Hosp
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cusick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cusick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cusick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Group Health Associates ENT
Dr. Cusick has seen patients for Dizziness, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cusick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cusick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cusick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.