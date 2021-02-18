Overview

Dr. Brian Curtis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West and Freeman Neosho Hospital.



Dr. Curtis works at Freeman NeuroSpine in Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.