Dr. Brian Curtis, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Curtis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West and Freeman Neosho Hospital.
Locations
Healthsouth Rehab Center1905 W 32nd St Ste 403, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-7200
Freeman Health System932 E 34th St, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-2200
Freeman Health System1102 W 32nd St, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 347-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Freeman Hospital West
- Freeman Neosho Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly staff and very compassionate. The staff and dr. Curtis has excellent bed side manners. So far so good. Still have appointments before I go back for follow up.
About Dr. Brian Curtis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtis has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.
