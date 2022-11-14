Dr. Brian Curtin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curtin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Curtin, MD
Dr. Brian Curtin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
OrthoCarolina Hip Knee Center2001 Vail Ave Ste 200A, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (877) 825-6894
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
I fell and damaged my partial knee replacement. After looking at the x-rays Dr. Curtin explained the damage I did to my knee and told me I needed surgery to repair the damage. Dr. Curtin got me into surgery within a few days. He was able to repair the partial knee replacement and I did not need a total replacement. He did an excellent job. My husband needs a knee replacement and he has made an appointment to see Dr. Curtin.
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Georgetown University
