Dr. Brian Curtin, DO
Overview
Dr. Brian Curtin, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Curtin works at
Locations
Gateway Medical Center801 S 70TH ST, Milwaukee, WI 53214 Directions (414) 773-6600
Watertower Pain Consultants525 W River Woods Pkwy Ste 240, Glendale, WI 53212 Directions (414) 962-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Watertown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Curtain is the best pain management Dr. I have had! He listens to you, explains thing and just over all makes you feel cared for. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Brian Curtin, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1093001851
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Swedish Covenant Hosp/ Chicago Med Sch
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Marquette University / College of Health Sciences
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Curtin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Curtin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Curtin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Curtin works at
Dr. Curtin has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Curtin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.