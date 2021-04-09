Overview

Dr. Brian Cross, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Cross works at Internal Medicine Of Griffin in Griffin, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.