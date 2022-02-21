Dr. Brian Cronson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cronson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Cronson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Cronson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Rockford and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Cronson works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Urology Partners129 S Pebble Beach Blvd Ste 200, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 588-8289
-
2
Florida Urology Partners6043 Winthrop Commerce Ave Ste 201, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 608-4901Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Bay Area Urological Associates16513 S US Highway 301, Wimauma, FL 33598 Directions (813) 820-1864Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cronson?
Excellent.
About Dr. Brian Cronson, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1558597385
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Rockford
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cronson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cronson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cronson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cronson works at
Dr. Cronson has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cronson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cronson speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cronson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cronson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cronson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cronson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.