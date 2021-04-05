Dr. Brian Crenshaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crenshaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Crenshaw, MD
Dr. Brian Crenshaw, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Cone Health Medical Group HeartCare at Northline Avenue3200 Northline Ave Ste 250, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 273-7900
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing him annually for 20 years. He is very thorough and knowledgeable.
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Duke University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Crenshaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crenshaw has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crenshaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
