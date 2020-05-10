Dr. Brian Crandall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crandall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Crandall, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Crandall, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5169 S Cottonwood St, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-3513
Pocatello Womens Health Clinic777 Hospital Way Bldg A, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 234-2003
Salt Lake Regional Medical Center1050 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 350-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crandall and his team are the best. If you are suffering from Afib as i was i would highly recommend an ablation with Dr. Crandall. It is a safe procedure and he is extremely good at what he does. He gave me my life back and i can't thank him and his team enough.
About Dr. Brian Crandall, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crandall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crandall accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crandall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crandall has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Fibrillation and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crandall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Crandall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crandall.
