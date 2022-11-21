Dr. Brian Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Cox, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Cox, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine.
Dr. Cox works at
Locations
-
1
Isaac Benjamin Paz MD Inc1044 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 101, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 403-0311
-
2
Premiere Surgical Specialists A Professional Corp.950 S Arroyo Pkwy Ste 310, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-4859
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cox?
I would first like to start by saying that Dr. Cox and his P.A., Carlitos, are absolutely amazing! They are truly the best of the best! My son, who trains Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu every day and is an IBJJF World Champion, got hit very hard on his right ear. Unfortunately, he developed what is called “Cauliflower ear.” When Cauliflower ear first starts to develop, it needs to be treated almost immediately or it could become a permanent very unsightly condition. So I started calling many different urgent care centers and doctors’ offices to get it treated right away. I was very surprised to find that all of them were either unable to treat my son, or were unable to see us until the following week. Then I found Dr. Cox! It was around 1pm on a Wednesday when I found his number and gave his office a call. I was told that Dr. Cox was currently performing a surgery and that he wouldn’t be available until 3pm, but that I could bring my son to see him at 3pm. That way Dr. Cox could see my son as soo
About Dr. Brian Cox, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1952307985
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Hospital Harvard University
- University Tenn Memphis
- Huntington Meml Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.