Dr. Brian Couri, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Couri, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Couri works at
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 3160, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9095
-
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1100 Lake St Ste 150, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (331) 221-9095
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen him in past he listens identify my problem.
About Dr. Brian Couri, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891761284
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Institute Of Neurosurgery and Neuroresearch
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush Presbyterian St. Luke's
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
