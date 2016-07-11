Dr. Brian Costello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Costello, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Costello, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
Cured my cancer, and also found and identified after extensive testing another underlying disease. He helped save my life twice, and I am very grateful!
- Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University Of Nm School Of Med
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Costello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Costello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costello.
