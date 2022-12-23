See All Neurologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Brian Costell, MD

Neurology
3.5 (61)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Costell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Costell works at Neurology Offices of South Florida, PLLC in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Restless Leg Syndrome and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bashar Lutfi, MD LLC , Neuroscience consultants
    9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 207, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 482-1027
  2. 2
    Neurology Offices of South Florida, LLC
    4600 Linton Blvd Ste 240, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 482-1027
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Delray Medical Center
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  
Syncope Chevron Icon
  
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Allstate
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Dec 23, 2022
    Was very helpful in diagnosing my neuralgia and putting me on the correct medication. After 17 years of suffering I finally found the issue and what I can do about it.
    Jennifer Ellis — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Costell, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174563688
    NPI Number
    

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York United Hospital Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Tulane University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Costell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Costell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Costell has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Restless Leg Syndrome and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Costell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

