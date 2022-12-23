Overview

Dr. Brian Costell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Costell works at Neurology Offices of South Florida, PLLC in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Restless Leg Syndrome and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.