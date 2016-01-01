Overview

Dr. Brian Copeland, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Copeland works at LSU Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.