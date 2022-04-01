Overview

Dr. Brian Cooperman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Cooperman works at NHPP OBGYN at North Hills in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.