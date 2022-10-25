Overview

Dr. Brian Cooley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Cooley works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.