Dr. Brian Cooley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Cooley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Locations
Brian Cooley, MD1600 Coit Rd Ste 401, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 758-5484Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is an extremely caring doctor, taking time to thoroughly explain procedure and findings.
About Dr. Brian Cooley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
- Parkland Meml Hosp/Dallas V
- U Tx/Sw Med Sch Affil Hosps
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooley has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
215 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooley.
