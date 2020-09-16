Dr. Brian Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Connor, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Connor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Connor works at
Locations
UW Medicine Primary Care at Belltown2505 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA 98121 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Connor?
Dr Conner is my primary and is is warm, listens well and made me feel very comfortable and listened to all of my concerns.
About Dr. Brian Connor, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Connor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Connor works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.