Overview

Dr. Brian Connolly, MD is a Dermatologist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College.



Dr. Connolly works at Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Manchester, NH in Manchester, NH with other offices in Portsmouth, NH and Exeter, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.