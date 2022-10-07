Dr. Brian Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Collins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Collins, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. Collins works at
Locations
-
1
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
-
2
TGH Cancer Institute3 TAMPA GENERAL CIR, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collins?
i had .dr Collins as my doctor 9 years ago when i was treated at Georgetown university hospital for stage 4 lung cancer. Simply stated he is the best there is in his field, He listens. He cares. He is a good good person. And somehow has a remarkable way of making bad news not sound so bad. lol. I was at Georgetown this week for a check up and had planned to go see him bc I knew he was in charge of proton radiation which was just being put in place at Georgetown 9 years ago. My oncologist was Dr. S who sadly has moved on as well. My care was exceptional and I attribute it to both these Drs. Tampa is lucky to have him. Regards Amy R
About Dr. Brian Collins, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1417956640
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Saint Vincents Hospital and Medical Center
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Collins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.