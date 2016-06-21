Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Cole, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Venous Hypertension and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 201 E Dr Hicks Blvd Ste 1100, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-8570
North Alabama Neuroservices LLC2129 Helton Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-2118
North Alabama Medical Center1701 Veterans Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 629-1000Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Medical Associates of the Shoals, PC203 Avalon Ave Ste 130, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661 Directions (256) 712-3177
- North Alabama Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Cole is an excellent cardiologist. If it wasn't for Dr. Cole I wouldn't be alive today. He has wonderful bedside manner and takes time to listen. I love Dr. Cole.
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1861597916
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Cole accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Venous Hypertension and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
