Dr. Brian Cole, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Cole, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 432-2302
Midwest Orthopedics At Rush610 S Maple Ave Ste 1400, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 383-0770
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Knee surgery. Dr Cole performed an osteochondral allograft. One year out and I'm free of my pain, have full range of motion, and I'm back doing the activities that give my life meaning.
About Dr. Brian Cole, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- Loyola University Hospital
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cole speaks Spanish.
449 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
