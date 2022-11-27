Overview

Dr. Brian Cole, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Cole works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.