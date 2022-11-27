See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Brian Cole, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Cole, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (449)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brian Cole, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Cole works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush LLC
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 432-2302
  2. 2
    Midwest Orthopedics At Rush
    610 S Maple Ave Ste 1400, Oak Park, IL 60304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 383-0770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shoulder Dislocation
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Shoulder Dislocation
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Dislocation of Patella Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Derangement of Movement Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Exertional Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Extremity Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Space Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarticular Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Blade Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Stiffness Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Throwing Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Disorders Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 449 ratings
    Patient Ratings (449)
    5 Star
    (416)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cole?

    Nov 27, 2022
    Knee surgery. Dr Cole performed an osteochondral allograft. One year out and I'm free of my pain, have full range of motion, and I'm back doing the activities that give my life meaning.
    Tom Laverdiere, MD — Nov 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brian Cole, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Cole, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cole to family and friends

    Dr. Cole's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cole

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brian Cole, MD.

    About Dr. Brian Cole, MD

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659350379
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Loyola University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cole has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    449 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brian Cole, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.