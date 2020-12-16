Overview

Dr. Brian Cole, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Cole works at Englewood Spine Associates in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.