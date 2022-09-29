See All Oncologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Brian Cohen, MD

Breast Oncology
3 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brian Cohen, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Cohen works at Maimonides Plastic Surgery in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maimonides Plastic Surgery
    925 49th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7022
    Brian D. Cohen, M.D.
    560 Northern Blvd Ste 209, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 773-4200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Elderplan
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Brian Cohen, MD

    • Breast Oncology
    • English
    • 1417114463
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Presbyterian Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • University of Pennsylvania
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

