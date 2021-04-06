Dr. Brian Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Cohen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Mission Urology1 Hospital Dr Ste 4100, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 254-8883
-
2
Mission Medical Associates100 Victoria Rd, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 254-8883Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Brevard Surgical Associates87 Medical Park Dr Ste A, Brevard, NC 28712 Directions (828) 883-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen was efficient, personable and explained everything to me in detail. I had the whole exam from kidney x-ray (found stones) to cytoscopy (found nothing plus I got to look at the video feed). After review and assessment, Dr. Cohen had helpful advice for wellness and what signs to observe that might indicate that something is moving around. Overall, I felt engaged in the process and felt confidence and relief knowing more about my body. I've recommended him to others.
About Dr. Brian Cohen, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1336340579
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- U NC Chapel Hill
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
