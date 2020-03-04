See All Plastic Surgeons in Cary, NC
Dr. Brian Coan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (75)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Coan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine.

Dr. Coan works at CARE Plastic Surgery in Cary, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Care Plastic Surgery PA
    2001 WESTON PKWY, Cary, NC 27513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 484-4884

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 04, 2020
    Four years after my breast reduction and I've been extremely happy with the results. I still can't get over the fact that I can look down and see my feet! I had the reduction performed when I was nearly 61. The procedure went well. I had no pain at all and luckily no drains needed. I am thrilled with the look and size. I highly recommend Dr Coane.
    Cindy — Mar 04, 2020
    About Dr. Brian Coan, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255598736
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hospital
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    • University of Chicago School of Medicine
    • Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Coan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Coan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

