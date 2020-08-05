Dr. Brian Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Clark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates51 MONTVALE AVE, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It was, no doubt, more gratifying than anticipated but this was my second "gastro" with Dr. Clarke.
About Dr. Brian Clark, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED|Yale University
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
