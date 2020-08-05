Overview

Dr. Brian Clark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.



Dr. Clark works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care, Gastroenterology in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

