Overview

Dr. Brian Chung, DO is an Allergy Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, Old Westbury, NY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Chung works at Pediatric Health Care of Queens (PHCQ) in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Tonsillitis, Tonsillitis and Influenza (Flu) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.