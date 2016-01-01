Dr. Brian Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Chung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Dr. Chung works at
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Glenlake20 Glenlake Pkwy, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 364-7243
-
2
Kaiser Permanente Gwinnett Comprehensive Medical Center3650 Steve Reynolds Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (404) 365-0966
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
About Dr. Brian Chung, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1164692554
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.