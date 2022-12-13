Overview

Dr. Brian Christine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Christine works at EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT OF ST VINCENTS HOSP in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Peyronie's Disease, Urinary Incontinence and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.