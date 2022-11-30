Dr. Brian Chou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Chou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Chou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Humble, TX. They completed their fellowship with Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Dr. Chou works at
Locations
Wellspire Medical Group17903 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste 201, Humble, TX 77346 Directions (281) 812-1846Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Humble Care Center8901 FM 1960 Bypass Rd W Ste 101, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (214) 590-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chou was great, he took the time to explain everything in detail. He switched out meds that will suit me better.
About Dr. Brian Chou, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Portuguese
- 1386908556
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- St Francis Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chou works at
Dr. Chou has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chou speaks Portuguese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Chou. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.