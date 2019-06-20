Dr. Brian Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Choi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Compassionate Cancer Care Medical Group Inc4500 Brockton Ave Ste 107, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 355-7539
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Listens , informative and seems very knowledgeable in his field.
About Dr. Brian Choi, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Indian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics|University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinic
- Northwestern University|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choi speaks Indian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.